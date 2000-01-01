Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,056
Kingdom Slammer Review
Ending Transformers Kingdom deluxes in a big way (literally) with Slammer! I've liked the weaponizer gimmick and as my Metroplex ever evolves, it was great to add this guy to the citybot team!

https://youtu.be/5wc37kSX7r0
