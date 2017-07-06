Good news for Mexican fans since*Titans Return Clones 2-Pack Was Spotted In Mexican Stores. Thanks to*Comunidad Transformers Mexico on Facebook
*for reporting that this*2-pack with Clones Wingspan and Cloudraker was found at Jugueterías Julio Cepeda in Monterrey for 459.90 Pesos which is 24 US Dollars approximately. This 2-pack was already spotted in Taiwan
and*Canada
*while it’s expected as a Walgreens exclusive in the US. Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!
