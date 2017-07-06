Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Titans Return Clones 2-Pack Spotted In Mexican Stores
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,095
Titans Return Clones 2-Pack Spotted In Mexican Stores


Good news for Mexican fans since*Titans Return Clones 2-Pack Was Spotted In Mexican Stores. Thanks to*Comunidad Transformers Mexico on Facebook*for reporting that this*2-pack with Clones Wingspan and Cloudraker was found at Jugueterías Julio Cepeda in Monterrey for 459.90 Pesos which is 24 US Dollars approximately. This 2-pack was already spotted in Taiwan and*Canada*while it’s expected as a Walgreens exclusive in the US. Happy hunting for all Mexican fans. Keep reporting your sightings all over the world at the 2005 Boards!

The post Titans Return Clones 2-Pack Spotted In Mexican Stores appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Transformers Takara Convoy Optimus Prime C-01 Thundercracker Hot Rod Lot Encore
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #6 G1 Transformers Gold Chromed Jazz MIB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-3 Starscream USA Version MISB
Transformers
Collector's Edition e-Hobby Exclusive #48 G1 ProtoColour (Anime) Astrotrain MIB
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.