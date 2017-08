79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 111

Sale/trade Hasbro MP Sunstorm

Transformed several times. Comes with original box, directions ect.

Looking to trade for a 3P Inferno, Willis, Chiggr, Sunstreaker, kfc Blaster, or something along those lines. Ships from BC. Plenty of successful trades on IG. Ship with Tracking



"Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing."