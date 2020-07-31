First Look At Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 Prototype
Via Singapore Fans Unite Facebook*we have our first look at the new Masterpiece Starscream Ver. 2.0 prototype for your viewing pleasure. The images, which seem to come from the latest Figure King Magazine, show a very cartoon accurate new design with a posabilty in pair with the latest Masterpiece releases. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new images. We can spot some differences compared to the first CAD design images we had seen before. Check out all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!   » Continue Reading.
