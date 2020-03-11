|
TFW2005?s Earthrise Grapple and Starscream Galleries Online
Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise is continuing the fantastic DNA of last year’s Siege line on the Transformers Generations front, and today we kick off galleries for it!* We are starting off with the recently released Starscream
and Grapple
– both are Voyager scale figures with Earth based vehicle modes.* Transformations are slightly complex without the need for a cup of coffee and a tech support call.* Starscream’s vehicle mode is tight, very faithful to the original toy with no major gaps on the top of the jet.* Grapple feels like a mini Masterpiece, like they started with » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Earthrise Grapple and Starscream Galleries Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.