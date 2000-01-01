Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:51 PM   #1
Thegamesend
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 10
Generations Metroplex
Any chance of getting this for a decent price? Not into the $600 price tags.
Today, 04:57 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 48
Re: Generations Metroplex
I caved and bought this Takara version at about $410 after shipping. Arrived in about 2 weeks and its good.



If not then hopefully you find cheaper, good luck


https://www.ebay.ca/itm/Hasbro-TAKAR...72.m2749.l2649
Today, 05:45 PM   #3
OldOfflineMan
Beast Machine
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 438
Re: Generations Metroplex
I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.
Today, 05:50 PM   #4
Thegamesend
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 10
Re: Generations Metroplex
Quote:
Originally Posted by OldOfflineMan View Post
I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.

Please do!
Today, 05:58 PM   #5
Kheoth
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Canada
Posts: 97
Re: Generations Metroplex
Quote:
Originally Posted by OldOfflineMan View Post
I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.
Wow! Very good price! Would love to find one at this price too!
