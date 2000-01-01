I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.
I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.
I know one guy sell a used one along with Siege Sixgun for $200 including shipping. The hook on Metroplex's back holding the gun is broken though. I can foreward contact info to you if you're interested.
Wow! Very good price! Would love to find one at this price too!