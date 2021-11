Today, 07:51 AM #1 AgeofTransformers Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ottawa Posts: 48 TheRobotScrapyards B/S/T list Have a tonne of loose WFC figures up for sale. Collector owned from smoke/pet free home. All are complete otherwise stated.

Ships from Perth Ontario and buyers expense.

Add 3% for PayPal fees.



Power Dasher Zetar $30

Siege Ratchet $70

Siege Hound $25

Kingdom Paleotrex $20

Kingdome Blackarachnia $25

Siege Ironhide $45

Kingdom Optimus Primal $30

Kingdom Cheetor $25

Gen Selects Smokescreen $30

Siege Barricade $35

Siege Brunt $30

Siege Sixgun $25

Siege Sideswipe $20

Earthrise WheelJack $20

Kingdom Airazor $30

Kingdom Dinobot $40

Kingdom Ractonite $20

Siege Skytread $25

Siege Impactor $35

Earthrise Cliffjumper $20

Earthrise Ironworks $20

Earthrise Hoist $30

Siege Spinister $30

Shattered Glass Ratchet $45

Generations Selects Hubcap $20

Siege Mirage $30

Siege Ultra Magnus $55

Siege Soundwave $45

Siege StarScream $45

Siege Shockwave $50

Kingdom Megatron (Beast) $65

Siege Optimus Prime $45

Siege Astrotrain $50

Earthrise Doubledealer $50

Siege Apeface $35

Earthrise Optimus Prime $55

Earthrise StarScream $40

Netflix Soundwave $75

Earthrise Megatron $40 no instructions

Shattered Glass Optimus Prime $50 no instructions

Siege Thundercracker $45 no instructions

Siege Galaxy Upgrade Prime $70 no instructions

Siege Jetfire $85 no instructions

Kingdom the Ark $175

Siege Refraktor show colour 3pk $85

Siege Phantom Strike Squadron (Skywarp) $150 complete Attached Thumbnails

