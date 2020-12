Super7 Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave Revealed, Pre-Orders Live

Super 7 have revealed the color version of their Super Cyborg Soundwave vinyl figure and pre-orders are now popping up around the web. He stands at 11 inches, features a removable plate to show the inner workings, is priced at $75 US and due to ship in early 2021.