|
Super7 Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave Revealed, Pre-Orders Live
Super 7 have revealed the color version of their Super Cyborg Soundwave vinyl figure and pre-orders are now popping up around the web. He stands at 11 inches, features a removable plate to show the inner workings, is priced at $75 US and due to ship in early 2021. Check the deets below and read on for the pics. Hit our sponsors to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, » Continue Reading.
The post Super7 Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave Revealed, Pre-Orders Live
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca