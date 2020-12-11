Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Super7 Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave Revealed, Pre-Orders Live


Super 7 have revealed the color version of their Super Cyborg Soundwave vinyl figure and pre-orders are now popping up around the web. He stands at 11 inches, features a removable plate to show the inner workings, is priced at $75 US and due to ship in early 2021. Check the deets below and read on for the pics. Hit our sponsors to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, &#187; Continue Reading.

