Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream Revealed
The official Transformers Instagram
have just uploaded our first images of the new Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee and Coronation Starscream. These are non-transforming posable figures with a great cartoon-accurate design. As with other R.E.D figures, they will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
