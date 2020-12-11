Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,840
Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream Revealed


The official Transformers Instagram have just uploaded our first images of the new Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee and Coronation Starscream. These are non-transforming posable figures with a great cartoon-accurate design. As with other R.E.D figures, they will be released as Walmart exclusives in the US. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers R.E.D G1 Bumblebee And Coronation Starscream Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
2001 TRANSFORMERS - MEGATRON Ultra Class - Predacon - ROBOTS IN DISGUISE - RID -
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
Transformers / Mr. Potato Head / OPTIMASH PRIME / OPTIMUS PRIME - MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.