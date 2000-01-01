Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:24 PM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 919
Skeevy website?
Found this today while hunting for the mythical AMO PC-08 "black" variant:

https://www.dmobsouk.com/new-amo-pc0...k-p-398806.htm

Seems fake, prices (for anything on here, really) are way too low to be real (right?)
