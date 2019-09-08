Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Bumblebee Movie New Concept Art ? Dropkick head and bodies By Furio Tedeschi


Artist Furio Tedeschi has uploaded,*via his Instagram account, new pieces of concept art of the Bumblebee movie. This time we have some new great images of the early design of Dropkick. We have a look at two early Dropkick robot body designs. One blue body planned for his car alt mode and another blue and silver body for his helicopter mode. To top it all, we have a close up of a preliminary design of Dropkick’s head. We are glad we can share for you these images that give us a closer look at the creative process &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee Movie New Concept Art – Dropkick head and bodies By Furio Tedeschi appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
