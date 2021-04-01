|
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Megatron Concept Art
Yesssss! Megatron joins the Ken Christiansen
Kingdom concept art gallery, with bot and alt mode images ready for your discussion in comparison to the Wave 1
*Leader figure on the 2005 boards!
