Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,102
Possible RID Wave Revisions ? Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured


Entertainment Earth is now listing a 13th*Warrior Class Wave featuring*Bludgeon and Thermidor for a US-based release. The “new” wave is an alteration of Wave 12, but excludes Starscream, Windblade and Soundwave in favor of the aforementioned two figures and an additional Twinferno. However,*Legion Heatseeker and Cyclonus seems to be omitted*from a US release as*Sideswipe / Groundbuster / Twinferno*wave is listed as Wave 10 but with no sign of Legion Heatseeker and Cyclonus Wave. The current listings are as follows: Transformers Robots in Disguise Warriors Wave 12 – Hasbro – Transformers – Transformers at Entertainment Earth &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible RID Wave Revisions – Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 02:21 PM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,113
Re: Possible RID Wave Revisions ? Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured
Isn't that the wave currently in stock at TRU and WM?
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
