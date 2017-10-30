Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Possible RID Wave Revisions ? Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:50 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,102
Possible RID Wave Revisions ? Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured
Entertainment Earth is now listing a 13th*Warrior Class Wave featuring*Bludgeon and Thermidor for a US-based release. The “new” wave is an alteration of Wave 12, but excludes Starscream, Windblade and Soundwave in favor of the aforementioned two figures and an additional Twinferno. However,*Legion Heatseeker and Cyclonus seems to be omitted*from a US release as*Sideswipe / Groundbuster / Twinferno*wave is listed as Wave 10 but with no sign of Legion Heatseeker and Cyclonus Wave. The current listings are as follows:
Transformers Robots in Disguise Warriors Wave 12 – Hasbro – Transformers – Transformers at Entertainment Earth
» Continue Reading.
The post
Possible RID Wave Revisions – Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
Today, 02:21 PM
#
2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,113
Re: Possible RID Wave Revisions ? Warrior Class Bludgeon And Thermidor Featured
Isn't that the wave currently in stock at TRU and WM?
__________________
Definitely not coming soon enough: Takara TLK-15 Caliber Optimus Prime
Pascal
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Pascal
Visit Pascal's homepage!
Find More Posts by Pascal
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Transformers The Movie Leader Premium Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Transformers Fortress Maximus
transformer G1 autobot ultra magnus
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
03:12 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.