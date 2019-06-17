|
Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus Prime with Ark Armor Out In Australia
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Thalyn and Ozformers on Facebook
, we can report our first world sighting of the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Spark Armor Optimus Prime with Ark Armor*In Australian retail. This figure is almost Leader Class size and includes an Ark that can convert into a powerful armor for Optimus Prime. He was spotted at*Big W in Morayfield. This figure will be a Big W exclusive in Australia. Happy hunting!  
