Super_Megatron
Walmart Retro Headmasters Wave 2 Highbrow, Weirdwolf & Skullcruncher New Stock Images


Via In Demand Toys*we have our first stock images of the upcoming*Walmart exclusives Retro Headmasters Wave 2 Highbrow, Weirdwolf &#38; Skullcruncher. As with the Retro Headmasters Wave 1, these figures are reissues of the Titans Return molds using the Takara Legends Headmaster mold with a new deco. These figures will be sold as Walmart exclusives in the US, as we had reported their respective listings and EAN codes some weeks ago. According to the information shared, Retro Headmaster Wave 1 Hardhead will be repacked in this wave. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this &#187; Continue Reading.

