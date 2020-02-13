|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Crystal of Power
Featuring artwork first revealed in December
, we now have the full
look at Crystal of Power thanks to the continuing Wave 5 reveals by the Transformers Trading Card Game team. Did you know Megatron appreciates versatility in his Upgrades choices? Now you know! How will you use this card in your decks? Let us know on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Crystal of Power
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.