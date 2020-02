Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Crystal of Power

Featuring artwork first revealed in December , we now have the full look at Crystal of Power thanks to the continuing Wave 5 reveals by the Transformers Trading Card Game team. Did you know Megatron appreciates versatility in his Upgrades choices? Now you know! How will you use this card in your decks? Let us know on the 2005 boards!