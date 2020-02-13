|
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Francavilla Issue #1 Retailer Incentive Cover
We join IDW artist Francesco Francavilla in sharing
his retailer incentive cover B for the Transformers vs. The Terminator series’ issue #1 which is due
next month. It’s Skynet vs. Cybertron in a crossover for the ages! 1984: When a deadly race of machines emerge from another time, will a robotic guardian be able to protect the Earth from a dire future… or will the T-800 fail in his mission to prevent the world from becoming a plaything to the Decepticons? Previews World
credits: (W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A/CA) Alex Milne (CA) Gavin » Continue Reading.
