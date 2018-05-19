Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,293

Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime At US retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley we can report that*Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime*was found at US retail. Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime is a very nice set. It includes*a large Optimus Prime figure that transforms into a*T. rex*in 1-step, and 2 Minicon partners:*Lance the Raptor-Bot and Scale the Shield-Bot.*They transform into a lance and a shield respectively.*This figure was previously available for sale only on Hasbro Toy Shop. This set was found at*Meijer in Ft. Wayne. You can check out the images after the jump, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!*



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley we can report that*Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime*was found at US retail. Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime is a very nice set. It includes*a large Optimus Prime figure that transforms into a*T. rex*in 1-step, and 2 Minicon partners:*Lance the Raptor-Bot and Scale the Shield-Bot.*They transform into a lance and a shield respectively.*This figure was previously available for sale only on Hasbro Toy Shop. This set was found at*Meijer in Ft. Wayne. You can check out the images after the jump, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!* The post Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime At US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.