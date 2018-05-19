Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime At US retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,293
Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime At US retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley we can report that*Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime*was found at US retail. Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime is a very nice set. It includes*a large Optimus Prime figure that transforms into a*T. rex*in 1-step, and 2 Minicon partners:*Lance the Raptor-Bot and Scale the Shield-Bot.*They transform into a lance and a shield respectively.*This figure was previously available for sale only on Hasbro Toy Shop. This set was found at*Meijer in Ft. Wayne. You can check out the images after the jump, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!* &#160;

The post Transformers: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime At US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Lot Vintage G1 G2 or G3?? TRANSFORMERS BRUTICUS, DEVASTATOR. AND MORE!!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor - Protectobots Complete Set + Foot Upgrades
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS PEPSI CONVOY TWIST OPTIMUS PRIME Factory SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.