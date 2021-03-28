Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Official Gallery & Pre-Orders


Flame Toys*have revealed the official gallery of their new*Furai Model Windblade*via their*Facebook account. The Furai Model line offers easy to build non transformable model kits. A good alternative for fans who are not familiarized with building models. This is a very nice representation of the brave fembot warrior as she was seen in the original IDW comics. Read on for some detail about this kit: Furai Model Windblade Retail : US $50.00 Size : ~16cm height Product information: – This is an modernized and shape optimized Windblade version. – Good articulation with over 50 movable joints, you are able &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Windblade Official Gallery & Pre-Orders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



