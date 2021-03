Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,326

ThreeZero DLX Jetfire from Revenge of the Fallen ? More Details



ThreeZero have put out another teaser for their upcoming DLX scale Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire.* Pre-Orders will go live on April 1st at 9 AM Hong Kong time (9 PM East March 30th).* This will happen on



ThreeZero have put out another teaser for their upcoming DLX scale Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire.* Pre-Orders will go live on April 1st at 9 AM Hong Kong time (9 PM East March 30th).* This will happen on ThreeZeroHK.com but assume our sponsors and other retailers will be carrying him like previous releases.* Read on to check the pics and stay tuned for the full spread, pricing and release dates!





