|
ThreeZero DLX Jetfire from Revenge of the Fallen ? More Details
ThreeZero have put out another teaser for their upcoming DLX scale Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Jetfire.* Pre-Orders will go live on April 1st at 9 AM Hong Kong time (9 PM East March 30th).* This will happen on ThreeZeroHK.com
but assume our sponsors and other retailers will be carrying him like previous releases.* Read on to check the pics and stay tuned for the full spread, pricing and release dates!  
