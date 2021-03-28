|
Funko POP! 10-inch Jumbo: Transformers Optimus Prime Found At US Retail
TFW2005 member*Autobot City Comics 2008*is giving us the head up of his sighting of the new*Funko POP! 10-inch Jumbo: Transformers Optimus Prime at US retail. This special big-sized Funko Pop full of G1 nostalgia is a Walmart exclusive in the US and it was found at*Walmart in Little Rock, Arkansas. You can still pre-order it via Walmart website
*but* it’s scheduled by date of Monday, May 31st. Click on the bar to see the photographic proof of this sighting, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
