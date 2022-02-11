Great news for fellow UK collectors! We have several new Transformers sightings these days with*Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Leader & Wave 15 Deluxe And Kingdom Wave 5 Voyager.** The new Studio Series Coronation Starscream and Kingdom Blaster were both found at Smyths stores in*Warrington and*Mansfield. To top it all, Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Ratchet and Studio Series 86 Perceptor were spotted at Smyths stores in Bristol and Newry. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 8 Leader & Wave 15 Deluxe And Kingdom Wave 5 Voyager Out In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...