Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page scale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:22 AM   #1
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 750
scale
What is the scale of grimlock in Dino mode to devastator? I can't make sense of the scale chart.

Thanks
Pgianos is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:05 AM   #2
Tekkamanraiden
G1 Original
Tekkamanraiden's Ebay Auctions
Tekkamanraiden's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: London, ON
Posts: 3,840
Re: scale
Which Grimlock? If it's MP i'd say it's pretty close.
__________________
Incoming:
Looking For: DX9 Hulkie
Waiting For: DX9 Dinobots



Feedback http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=19772
Tekkamanraiden is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-03 Wrath Grimlock Dinobots
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-02 Growl Snarl Dinobots
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-04 Blade Swoop Dinobots
Transformers
Laser beasts battle beasts transformers lot new - mint see description
Transformers
Battle Beast laser beast transformers complete lot w/ weapons ridiculously MINT
Transformers
TransFormers Combiner Wars Devastator MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers lot. Huge lot with a pile of accessories.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.