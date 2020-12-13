|
Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Second Promotional Poster
The official Transformers social media channels have treated us with a new Netflix War For Cybertron: Earthrise Promotional Poster. This poster is similar to the first one revealed some days ago
, now featuring the Decepecticons: Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave and Barricade with the Nemesis flying in the center. Transformers War For Cybertron: Earthrise will premiere via Netflix this December 30. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then let us know your expectations on the next War For Cybertron trilogy chapter.
