Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Starscream In Trouble! Stop-Motion Vide
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,827
Official Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Starscream In Trouble! Stop-Motion Vide


The official*Transformers YouTube account*have uploaded a new*Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Starscream In Trouble! stop-motion video. This is another fun video, now featuring three short stop-motion videos featuring several Cyberverse toys like Deluxe Starscream, Warrior Windblade, Deluxe Soundwave, Deluxe Bumblebee, Warrior Cybertronian Bumblebee and Deluxe Arcee. All of them interacting in fun stories! Watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Official Transformers Transformers Cyberverse Starscream In Trouble! Stop-Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Damaged Grotusque
Transformers
Transformers Ghostbusters Ectotron ECTO-1 Hasbro 2019 Collaborative NEW SEALED
Transformers
Kenner Transformers Beast Wars Fuzors - TORCA - On Card -1998
Transformers
Transformers TITANIUM series - Rodimus Prime - metal figure w instructions
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Lot - Beast Hunters - SOUNDWAVE - STARSCREAM - LASERBACK
Transformers
Damaged Transformers Animated Beast Machines Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers Movie Lot Optimus Bumblebee Ironhide Skidz And More
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.