Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon
, we’ve got word of a new Masterpiece figure that is “coming soon”: MP-49 Black Convoy! Now, we can all smell what’s cooking in the kitchen, a redeco of the previously released MP-44 Optimus Prime
, but what if this is something different, something even cooler such as a Car Robots Black Convoy (also know as Scourge from Robots In Disguise). Hey, we can dream right? Until more news and images surface, which will likely be very soon, all we have is the attached placeholder image and our imaginations. Previous redecos » Continue Reading.
