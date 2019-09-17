Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,853
Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon


Thanks to site sponsor BigBadToyStore, we’ve got word of a new Masterpiece figure that is “coming soon”: MP-49 Black Convoy! Now, we can all smell what’s cooking in the kitchen, a redeco of the previously released MP-44 Optimus Prime, but what if this is something different, something even cooler such as a Car Robots Black Convoy (also know as Scourge from Robots In Disguise). Hey, we can dream right? Until more news and images surface, which will likely be very soon, all we have is the attached placeholder image and our imaginations. Previous redecos &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:56 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Robot Master
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 752
Re: Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon
Oh boy, if it costs as much as MP-44, easy pass. Good ol' Takara
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:12 PM   #3
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,332
Re: Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon
CR Black Convoy would be cool... If there was to be a black redeco of MP-44, wouldn't it have a funky number like MP-44B or something? Or its own number?
__________________
My BST list is HERE.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:32 PM   #4
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,871
Re: Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy Coming Soon
that was my immediate reaction, great another repaint but the different numbering makes it more intriguing. Funny thing is that I just found new boxed rid scourge that I bought and left in my moms garage. It was still in the old school toys r us bag too
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VINTAGE TOYS LOT BEAST WARS TRANSFORMERS HASBRO
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece 2004 Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary
Transformers
New Transformers Movie 2007 Megatron Premium Series Leader Class Figure
Transformers
New Transformers Movie 2007 Optimus Prime Premium Series Leader Class Figure
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:56 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.