Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Repaints & Minor Mods Titans Return Omega Sentinel
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:21 PM   #1
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,767
Titans Return Omega Sentinel
A while ago I bought the retail TR Sentinel Prime and thought he was WAY to orange (as Im sure many others did) and really needed to break up the colour. So about two weeks ago I bought the SDCC Titans set because I wanted to turn Brainstorm into Cloudraker but now that Hasbro announced they will do the clones Im not going to bother. Having said that I liked the colour break on SDCC SP but didnt like the translucent parts (no pleasing some people lol) so I took what I liked and made a Sentinel Prime I could live with but like the movie Twins I ended up with Schwarzenegger Prime and didnt know what to do with the DeVito. Was going to sell it but who wants the $h!t leftover so I decided to repaint him and this is the result. Unfortunately some parts are tight and some scratches have occurred but Ill fix those and he goes on a permanent robot display mode.










wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.