Titans Return Omega Sentinel so I decided to repaint him and this is the result. Unfortunately some parts are tight and some scratches have occurred but Ill fix those and he goes on a permanent robot display mode.





















A while ago I bought the retail TR Sentinel Prime and thought he was WAY to orange (as Im sure many others did) and really needed to break up the colour. So about two weeks ago I bought the SDCC Titans set because I wanted to turn Brainstorm into Cloudraker but now that Hasbro announced they will do the clones Im not going to bother. Having said that I liked the colour break on SDCC SP but didnt like the translucent parts (no pleasing some people lol) so I took what I liked and made a Sentinel Prime I could live with but like the movie Twins I ended up with Schwarzenegger Prime and didnt know what to do with the DeVito. Was going to sell it but who wants the $h!t leftoverso I decided to repaint him and this is the result. Unfortunately some parts are tight and some scratches have occurred but Ill fix those and he goes on a permanent robot display mode.

