A while ago I bought the retail TR Sentinel Prime and thought he was WAY to orange (as Im sure many others did) and really needed to break up the colour. So about two weeks ago I bought the SDCC Titans set because I wanted to turn Brainstorm into Cloudraker but now that Hasbro announced they will do the clones Im not going to bother. Having said that I liked the colour break on SDCC SP but didnt like the translucent parts (no pleasing some people lol) so I took what I liked and made a Sentinel Prime I could live with but like the movie Twins I ended up with Schwarzenegger Prime and didnt know what to do with the DeVito. Was going to sell it but who wants the $h!t leftover so I decided to repaint him and this is the result. Unfortunately some parts are tight and some scratches have occurred but Ill fix those and he goes on a permanent robot display mode.