Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
15 most useless Transformers from CBR.com
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:46 PM
#
1
ringrust
Inaction Master
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: N. Battleford, Saskatchewan
Posts: 86
15 most useless Transformers from CBR.com
Some interesting choices on this list.
http://www.cbr.com/the-15-most-useless-transformers/
ringrust
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ringrust
Find More Posts by ringrust
Today, 09:11 PM
#
2
PrimalEnvy
Reverse Corte
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Here, in the N's L
Posts: 351
Re: 15 most useless Transformers from CBR.com
Bumblebee, Starscream
and
Grimlock? Yeesh.
__________________
My
Sales Thread
&
Wants Thread
PrimalEnvy
View Public Profile
Send a private message to PrimalEnvy
Find More Posts by PrimalEnvy
Today, 09:17 PM
#
3
Roadhammer
Wrecker
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 129
Re: 15 most useless Transformers from CBR.com
My knowledge of the Marvel comics is admittedly rather limited, but didn't Ratbat come closer to outright victory over the Autobots than any Decepticon leader? I believe I've read something to that effect on TFWiki.
Roadhammer
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Roadhammer
Find More Posts by Roadhammer
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:40 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.