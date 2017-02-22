The three-page preview for the new Transformers Annual is available courtesy of*iBooks
, and it looks like readers are*in for some “Ghost Stories.” Optimus Prime, Pyra Magna, and Starscream all converge on Crystal City, the site of Bumblebee and Shockwave’s deaths at the end of 2013-2014’s Dark Cybertron crossover. As the singularity that swallowed them continues to*reside there, is the mystery of the Bumblebee apparition that haunts Starscream*about to be solved?*Read the pages after the break and find out for sure when the annual’s released on March 8th!
