More... The three-page preview for the new Transformers Annual is available courtesy of* iBooks , and it looks like readers are*in for some “Ghost Stories.” Optimus Prime, Pyra Magna, and Starscream all converge on Crystal City, the site of Bumblebee and Shockwave’s deaths at the end of 2013-2014’s Dark Cybertron crossover. As the singularity that swallowed them continues to*reside there, is the mystery of the Bumblebee apparition that haunts Starscream*about to be solved?*Read the pages after the break and find out for sure when the annual’s released on March 8th!The post Transformers Annual 2017 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

