|
Transformers: Bumblebee Trailer #4 Now Online
The recently classified 4th major trailer
for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie has surfaced online. The trailer showcases Bumblebee in his Cybertronian form, an extended look at the fist fight with Decepticon Dropkick as well as our first look at Charlie Watson’s (Hailee Steinfeld) family. Confirming our speculations, it looks as though the TV Spot aired during MTV EMA Awards 2018
is indeed a shorter version of this trailer.
