I have some MISB figures and a lot of loose figures.



MISB figures:



https://twitter.com/AutovoltSupreme/...85509321175040



HFTD Leader Starscream - $40

Universe Powerglide - $25

Human Alliance Jazz - $35

Human Alliance Barricade - $35

Human Alliance Skids - $35

DOTM Wal-Mart Voyager Optimus Prime with Commetor - $40

Arms Micron Rumble and Frenzy - $60 (both) Selling As A Lot Only.

Generations Thundercracker (Both Are Opened but complete) - $15

Henkei Thundercracker - $70

TFA Jazz - $15

Prime Wheeljack - $15

Prime Arcee - $15

Prime Sgt. Kup - $15

Prime Vehicon - $20

Prime Cyberverse Star Hammer with Wheeljack - $30

Prime Energon Drill -

HFTD The Fallen - $30

AOE Voyager Grimlock - $30

AOE Voyager Slog - $30

AOE Deluxe Snarl - $15

ROTF Stalker Scorponok - $15

ROTF Deluxe Dead End - $15

ROTF Thrust - $15

ROTF Ramjet - $30

Movie Final Battle Jazz - $15

Movie Hardtop - $10

Allspark Power Legends Nightwatch Optimus vs Stealth Starscream - $10

That Minicon Set with Overcharge Taxi Minicon - $30

CW Legends Thundercracker - $10

CW Legends Skywarp - $10

CW Legends Windcharger - $10

Micromasters Swindle, Quickmix & Long Haul - $10 (all together)

Kreo Sideswipe - $10

Iron Man 2 Mighty Mugg TRU Exclusive - $20



Loose Transformers:



https://twitter.com/AutovoltSupreme/...85529659359232



TRU Movie 1 Windblade - $30

Cybertron Mudflap - $30

RID Landfill (Yellow Version) $50 (all together, not selling separately)

RTS Wreck-Gar - $10

BW Claw Jaw - $5

Happy Meal Dinobot - $2



Alternators Meister - $30

Alternators Grimlock - $25 (only has Sword, no Gun)

Alternators Skids - $30

Alternators Hound - $30

Alternators SDCC Nemesis Prime - 40 (comes with Galaxy Force Vector Prime's sword)

ROTF Skids and Mudflap - $25 (for both together)

Human Alliance Bumblebee - $30

First Edition Optimus Prime vs Megatron - $30 (for both together)

Loose RID 2001 Grimlock (incomplete) - $5

HFTD Voyager Optimus Prime - $25

Classics Rodimus - $10

Universe Hot Shot and Jolt - $10

Activators Bumblebee - $5

Prime Sky Lynx - $10

RID Storm Jet (cockpit cover broke off) - $5

Titanium War Within Thundercracker - $10

Universe Dinobot - $10

DOTM Wal-Mart Sideswipe - $15

Movie Recon Barricade - $10

ROTF Superion - $40 (for the whole lot together)

HFTD Deluxe Ironhide - $10

Energon Energon Strongarm - $5

Titanium War Within Megatron - $10

DOTM Cyberverse Optimus Prime - $5

DOTM Cyberverse Megatron - $5

DOTM Cyberverse Sentinel Prime - $5

HFTD Insecticon - $10

ROTF Jolt - $10

Alternators Tracks - $30

HFTD Battle Blade Bumblebee - $20

Energon Cliffjumper - $25

Movie Blackout and Scorponok - $35 (for both together)

ROTF Skids (no painted teeth) - $5

ROTF Knock Out - $5

Prime Hardshell - $5

Cyberverse Shockwave - $15

DOTM Crankcase - $10

