Today, 08:45 AM
Autovolt 127
Animated
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,783
Autovolt's I might bring stuff to TFCon thread.
Hey there, so I got a lot of things I don't need and i figured since i'm going to TFCon maybe there are some things I have that people going are looking for.

I have some MISB figures and a lot of loose figures.

MISB figures:

https://twitter.com/AutovoltSupreme/...85509321175040

HFTD Leader Starscream - $40
Universe Powerglide - $25
Human Alliance Jazz - $35
Human Alliance Barricade - $35
Human Alliance Skids - $35
DOTM Wal-Mart Voyager Optimus Prime with Commetor - $40
Arms Micron Rumble and Frenzy - $60 (both) Selling As A Lot Only.
Generations Thundercracker (Both Are Opened but complete) - $15
Henkei Thundercracker - $70
TFA Jazz - $15
Prime Wheeljack - $15
Prime Arcee - $15
Prime Sgt. Kup - $15
Prime Vehicon - $20
Prime Cyberverse Star Hammer with Wheeljack - $30
Prime Energon Drill -
HFTD The Fallen - $30
AOE Voyager Grimlock - $30
AOE Voyager Slog - $30
AOE Deluxe Snarl - $15
ROTF Stalker Scorponok - $15
ROTF Deluxe Dead End - $15
ROTF Thrust - $15
ROTF Ramjet - $30
Movie Final Battle Jazz - $15
Movie Hardtop - $10
Allspark Power Legends Nightwatch Optimus vs Stealth Starscream - $10
That Minicon Set with Overcharge Taxi Minicon - $30
CW Legends Thundercracker - $10
CW Legends Skywarp - $10
CW Legends Windcharger - $10
Micromasters Swindle, Quickmix & Long Haul - $10 (all together)
Kreo Sideswipe - $10
Iron Man 2 Mighty Mugg TRU Exclusive - $20

Loose Transformers:

https://twitter.com/AutovoltSupreme/...85529659359232

TRU Movie 1 Windblade - $30
Cybertron Mudflap - $30
RID Landfill (Yellow Version) $50 (all together, not selling separately)
RTS Wreck-Gar - $10
BW Claw Jaw - $5
Happy Meal Dinobot - $2

Alternators Meister - $30
Alternators Grimlock - $25 (only has Sword, no Gun)
Alternators Skids - $30
Alternators Hound - $30
Alternators SDCC Nemesis Prime - 40 (comes with Galaxy Force Vector Prime's sword)
ROTF Skids and Mudflap - $25 (for both together)
Human Alliance Bumblebee - $30
First Edition Optimus Prime vs Megatron - $30 (for both together)
Loose RID 2001 Grimlock (incomplete) - $5
HFTD Voyager Optimus Prime - $25
Classics Rodimus - $10
Universe Hot Shot and Jolt - $10
Activators Bumblebee - $5
Prime Sky Lynx - $10
RID Storm Jet (cockpit cover broke off) - $5
Titanium War Within Thundercracker - $10
Universe Dinobot - $10
DOTM Wal-Mart Sideswipe - $15
Movie Recon Barricade - $10
ROTF Superion - $40 (for the whole lot together)
HFTD Deluxe Ironhide - $10
Energon Energon Strongarm - $5
Titanium War Within Megatron - $10
DOTM Cyberverse Optimus Prime - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Megatron - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Sentinel Prime - $5
HFTD Insecticon - $10
ROTF Jolt - $10
Alternators Tracks - $30
HFTD Battle Blade Bumblebee - $20
Energon Cliffjumper - $25
Movie Blackout and Scorponok - $35 (for both together)
ROTF Skids (no painted teeth) - $5
ROTF Knock Out - $5
Prime Hardshell - $5
Cyberverse Shockwave - $15
DOTM Crankcase - $10
FOC Voyager Soundwave (Laserbeak inside) - $25
