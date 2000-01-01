Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,671
SS figz now up on walmart.ca
Starscream, OP, BB, Crowbar, Ratchet & Stinger.

https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC
Today, 12:08 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,630
Re: SS figz now up on walmart.ca
If only they had the leaders...
Today, 12:11 PM   #3
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,671
Re: SS figz now up on walmart.ca
I wish they had POTP wave 2 deluxes up but not yet.
