X2 Toys Giga Raiden Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime)

Via X2 Toys on Weibo *we have our first clear shots of their*Giga Raiden Prototype (G1 Optimus Prime). This figure seems to be in scale with previous X2 Toys Sky Crusher (G1 Skyfire). He seems to be about*5.7 ideal for a Classics scaled collection. This figure is showing a very impressive and complete poseability. The range of poses showed on the pictures is quite impressive. The figure will include die-cast too. Among the accessories, we have Optimus' iconic laser gun and three missiles. This time we can finally see the vehicle mode, which looks very integrated and solid.*