|
X2 Toys Giga Raiden Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime)
Via X2 Toys on Weibo
*we have our first clear shots of their*Giga Raiden Prototype (G1 Optimus Prime). This figure seems to be in scale with previous X2 Toys Sky Crusher (G1 Skyfire). He seems to be about*5.7 ideal for a Classics scaled collection. This figure is showing a very impressive and complete poseability. The range of poses showed on the pictures is quite impressive. The figure will include die-cast too. Among the accessories, we have Optimus’ iconic laser gun and three missiles. This time we can finally see the vehicle mode, which looks very integrated and solid.* Please be » Continue Reading.
The post X2 Toys Giga Raiden Prototype Images (G1 Optimus Prime)
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.