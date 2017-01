Medic Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 63

Universe Nemesis Prime Boxed universe nemesis prime, the black version of mammoth convoy, for trade. It has been opened and put back into box. Great like new condition, 100% complete.

Box is in nice condition with little shelf wear.





I'm accepting trades for masterpiece figures. I'm looking for autobot vehicles, skywarp, maybe even some bb7 seekers.



Let me know, thanks.