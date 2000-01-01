Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:34 PM
Gutts
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Cybertron
Posts: 1
Vintage TF Jigsaw Puzzles
Hello, I love Transformers and I like puzzles. They kind of transform too. Although it is quite extensive partsforming. Id like to collect them all. Or, at least, make a complete list of all vintage Transformers puzzles with pictures. They are nice and it would be sad to let them be forgotten.

Sadly, Ive found just a little about them so far. I have some, Ive found photos or mentions of some more, but there is probably even more of them. They were made in years 1984-1989 by MB Milton Bradley / MB International, Arrow Puzzles, Marks and Spencer's, Whitman Golden, American Publishing Corp., Takara, Showa. Mostly in UK, USA and Canada. Asking here, Im especially curious if you know canadian puzzles? I know just names of some of them (see the picture, canadian puzzles are in that line with Espionage, Strategy,...)


Do you have some?
Do you know anything about them or where I might find more?
Who I should ask?
Id appreciate any help, clue or bit of information.

Thank you

Here are mentions of some more:
http://tfwiki.net/~fortmax/artifacts/artifacts.html

I know about these:
Attached Thumbnails
G1 Puzzles.jpg  
