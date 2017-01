Shadow Spark Optimus and Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Official Images

Hot on the heels of their debut at the Hong Kong Toy and Games Fair we now have official images of the 2 new figures seen. The first is Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and coupled with him is Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3. Turns out that Bee was Masterpiece size after all. Check the official descriptions and high res images after the break! Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime (Ages 8 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 / Available: April 2017)