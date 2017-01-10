Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shadow Spark Optimus and Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,791
Shadow Spark Optimus and Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Official Images


Hot on the heels of their debut at the Hong Kong Toy and Games Fair we now have official images of the 2 new figures seen. The first is Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and coupled with him is Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3. Turns out that Bee was Masterpiece size after all. Check the official descriptions and high res images after the break! Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime (Ages 8 years &#038; up / Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 / Available: April 2017) The explosive Transformers saga &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shadow Spark Optimus and Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 G1 Transformer Devastator 90 % Complete
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G-1 Transformers Ultra Magnus City Commander COMPLETE With Box
Transformers
G1 Transformers Constructicon Lot Devastator Complete !! with Inst Tech Specs!!
Transformers
Takara/Hasbro G1 Transformers Megatron Decepticon Toy Robot - 100% Complete
Transformers
Huge G1 Transformers Lot of Bots Original Weapons, Tech Specs and Instructions!
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For Decepticons HFTD Leader Starscream Complete expert NIB new
Transformers
Toyworld Devastator Constructor Transformers TW-C05 Shovel
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.