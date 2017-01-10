Hot on the heels of their debut
at the Hong Kong Toy and Games Fair we now have official images of the 2 new figures seen. The first is Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime and coupled with him is Masterpiece Movie Series Bumblebee MPM-3. Turns out that Bee was Masterpiece size after all. Check the official descriptions and high res images after the break! Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Leader Shadow Spark Optimus Prime (Ages 8 years & up / Approx. Retail Price: $69.99 / Available: April 2017) The explosive Transformers saga » Continue Reading.
The post Shadow Spark Optimus and Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...