IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Andrew Griffith?s New Cover


IDW is bringing a completely new Transformers comic saga this March 2019. This time we have a new and impressive cover art to share with you courtesy of IDW Senior Editor and Manager Tom Waltz on Twitter*and artist Andrew Griffith on Instagram. This great cover art comes thanks to the great team work between artist Andrew Griffith and colorist*Thomas Deer*featuring an epic group shot of Transformers including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Chromia and Starscream*with an awesome Cybertronian background with several Transformers flying over the skies (you will sure spot Skywarp and Thundercracker). Don’t forget that this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Andrew Griffith’s New Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



