|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Andrew Griffith?s New Cover
IDW is bringing a completely new Transformers comic saga this March 2019. This time we have a new and impressive cover art to share with you courtesy of IDW Senior Editor and Manager Tom Waltz on Twitter
*and artist Andrew Griffith on Instagram
. This great cover art comes thanks to the great team work between artist Andrew Griffith
and colorist*Thomas Deer
*featuring an epic group shot of Transformers including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Chromia and Starscream*with an awesome Cybertronian background with several Transformers flying over the skies (you will sure spot Skywarp and Thundercracker). Don’t forget that this » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Andrew Griffith’s New Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/