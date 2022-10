Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,019

First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Retail Product Standee



Hasbro*is currently hosting its*2022 Investor Day. During their 3rd panel for Consumer Products, Hasbro just showcased our first look at a product standee for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Though blurry, outlines of Bumblebee, and Optimus Primal can easily be seen among the character renders. You can check out the upscaled image, after the jump.



The post







More... Hasbro*is currently hosting its*2022 Investor Day. During their 3rd panel for Consumer Products, Hasbro just showcased our first look at a product standee for*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Though blurry, outlines of Bumblebee, and Optimus Primal can easily be seen among the character renders. You can check out the upscaled image, after the jump.The post First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Retail Product Standee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________