Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,041

Transformers Cyberverse Snarl Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler



Eric J. Siebenaler, product designer who has worked in several Transformers series, continues sharing his great Cyberverse Dinobots concept art. Now we have a look at the*Transformers Cyberverse Snarl Concept Art. Snarl’s design was highly inspired by his G1 incarnation, and it was later modified by Hasbro to fit the Cyberverse style of the show and toys. This is the fourth Cyberverse Dinobot concept art revealed following Sludge, Swoop and Slug. See the mirrored images after the jump, then click on the discussion link below to see Eric’s previous concept art images and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Eric J. Siebenaler, product designer who has worked in several Transformers series, continues sharing his great Cyberverse Dinobots concept art. Now we have a look at the*Transformers Cyberverse Snarl Concept Art. Snarl’s design was highly inspired by his G1 incarnation, and it was later modified by Hasbro to fit the Cyberverse style of the show and toys. This is the fourth Cyberverse Dinobot concept art revealed following Sludge, Swoop and Slug. See the mirrored images after the jump, then click on the discussion link below to see Eric’s previous concept art images and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Cyberverse Snarl Concept Art By Eric Siebenaler appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________