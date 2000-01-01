Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:58 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,990
Top 10 Ugly but Awesome Transformers
Some bots are just plain ugly, others are everything awesome but...some...are both at the same time! An oddity of a countdown but here are all the collected and counted votes for top 10 ugly but awesome Transformers!

https://youtu.be/8AvqWkQg7Qw
