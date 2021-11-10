We have some updates to share with you about the filming of*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts at Abra Malaga in Peru. While the*movie has been confirmed to be delayed*to*June 9, 2023
*the filming crew is still working at a new location in Abra Malaga in Cuzco. Thanks to Quillabamba Magazine Facebook
*and Reporte Digital Peru Facebook
we have close look at Optimus Prime, Scourge, Jazz and Nightbird cars from the staff hangar in the area. It’s good to remember that the production has up to 3 vehicles of each characters for the shots. Highways were closed for any type » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts New Updates From Filming At Abra Malaga in Peru
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...