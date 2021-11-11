Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,418

IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #37 iTunes Preview



2000 years ago, the War of the Three-Fold Spark came to a close, ending an unprecedented era of violence on Cybertron and clearing a way for a bold new era. Inspect the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #37 for more details after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! But two kilocycles is practically nothing to the incredibly long-lived Cybertronians, so what answers can Cyclonus and Pyra Magna find in their past to help them survive the new battles of the present? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Aline Herzpalter



The post







More... 2000 years ago, the War of the Three-Fold Spark came to a close, ending an unprecedented era of violence on Cybertron and clearing a way for a bold new era. Inspect the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers issue #37 for more details after the jump, then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! But two kilocycles is practically nothing to the incredibly long-lived Cybertronians, so what answers can Cyclonus and Pyra Magna find in their past to help them survive the new battles of the present? Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Aline Herzpalter » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #37 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________