Old Today, 04:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,498
Power Of The Primes Deluxe Class Wave 3 Out At German Retail


Via NTF-Archive members*KingKatzilla*and*PlexDirector*we can report that*Power Of The Primes Deluxe Class Wave 3 Is Out At German Retail. Sinnertwin, Terrorcon Blot and Terrorcon Cutthroat were found at Rofu Kinderland in*Pforzheim and*Lütgenau store in Dortmund. German fans also have the option to buy them online via the German Toys”R”Us website here: Sinnertwin,*Cutthroat*and*Blot. Happy hunting to all German collectors!*

The post Power Of The Primes Deluxe Class Wave 3 Out At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
