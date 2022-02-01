Today, 11:00 AM #1 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,379 TFcon Exclusive Fuzz - For Sale Cost Price $135 - will ship

hope you're still feeling the high from this years TFcon 2022 in Toronto!



I had the good fortune of being able to secure the X-transbots G2 redeco of Protectabot Streetwise which they call Fuzz.



I've decided I'm going to pass on the figure but wanted to offer him to a board member at COST PRICE, as so many board members have been so kind to me.



Figure is Sealed in Box

here are some stock pics for your reference:

https://www.tfcon.ca/x-transbots-mx-...n-toronto-2022





I paid $135 Canadian so that's what I'm asking.

Will ship (Buyer pays shipping)



Figure this guy will be harder to find as the years go on. First limb of a combiner always seems to be hardest to get if you missed it! lol



I'm also looking for the TFcon Sphinx from a few years ago if anyone has that close to cost price.



I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks

