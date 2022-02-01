Hi Everyone,
hope you're still feeling the high from this years TFcon 2022 in Toronto!
I had the good fortune of being able to secure the X-transbots G2 redeco of Protectabot Streetwise which they call Fuzz.
I've decided I'm going to pass on the figure but wanted to offer him to a board member at COST PRICE, as so many board members have been so kind to me.
Figure is Sealed in Box
here are some stock pics for your reference:
https://www.tfcon.ca/x-transbots-mx-...n-toronto-2022
I paid $135 Canadian so that's what I'm asking.
Will ship (Buyer pays shipping)
Figure this guy will be harder to find as the years go on. First limb of a combiner always seems to be hardest to get if you missed it! lol
I'm also looking for the TFcon Sphinx from a few years ago if anyone has that close to cost price.
~Till All are one