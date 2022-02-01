Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,379
Thumbs up TFcon Exclusive Fuzz - For Sale Cost Price $135 - will ship
Hi Everyone,
hope you're still feeling the high from this years TFcon 2022 in Toronto!

I had the good fortune of being able to secure the X-transbots G2 redeco of Protectabot Streetwise which they call Fuzz.

I've decided I'm going to pass on the figure but wanted to offer him to a board member at COST PRICE, as so many board members have been so kind to me.

Figure is Sealed in Box
here are some stock pics for your reference:
https://www.tfcon.ca/x-transbots-mx-...n-toronto-2022


I paid $135 Canadian so that's what I'm asking.
Will ship (Buyer pays shipping)

Figure this guy will be harder to find as the years go on. First limb of a combiner always seems to be hardest to get if you missed it! lol

I'm also looking for the TFcon Sphinx from a few years ago if anyone has that close to cost price.

~Till All are one
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
