Newage Toys H48G Pocahontas & H48N Ninja Dickey (Legends Scale Paradron Medic & Night


Newage Toys have revealed via their Weibo account**images of the color prototypes of their new*H48G Pocahontas &#038; H48N Ninja Dickey (Legends Scale Paradron Medic &#038; Nightbird). These are redecos and retools of Newage H48 Maschinenmensch (Legends scale G1 Arcee). Read on for some details about each new variant. *H48G Pocahontas – Green and gray redeco inspired by*G1 Paradron Medic. Includes a*ladle, 2 pairs of hands and 2 guns. H48N Ninja Dickey –*Retool and redeco into G1 Nightbird. Includes a sword, a sai and a pair of interchangeable hands. See all the new images after the break &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H48G Pocahontas & H48N Ninja Dickey (Legends Scale Paradron Medic & Nightbird) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



