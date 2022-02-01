A couple new pieces hit the pre-order circuit over the last week or so and US retailers are officially getting those items up now. Threezero is releasing MDLX Cliffjumper as a Previews exclusive through Diamond Comic Distributors. The 4th Trainbot from the Raiden Project is MPG-04 Shuiken, and is now available for order globally. Check out our sponsors below to snag your copies if you dig em! Transformers Masterpiece MPG-04 Trainbot Shuiken TFSource
