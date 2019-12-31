Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page ThreeA/3A The Last Knight Optimus Prime - Retail Version
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:47 PM   #1
BruticusMax
Bruticus Maximus Forever!
BruticusMax's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 1,735
ThreeA/3A The Last Knight Optimus Prime - Retail Version
Per the title, up for sale.

Never taken out of box, in pristine MIB condition and ready for a new home! (Pictures attached)

Offers welcome! Buyer pays shipping.

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20191231_212801.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.5 KB ID: 45567   Click image for larger version Name: 1 (45).jpg Views: 2 Size: 97.6 KB ID: 45568   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20191231_213005.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.3 KB ID: 45569   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20191231_213730.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.9 KB ID: 45570   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20191231_213741.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.4 KB ID: 45571  

Last edited by BruticusMax; Today at 10:57 PM.
BruticusMax is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TFC Uranos & Wings of Uranos (Superion) complete 5 figures Not KO
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars II D-26 Thrustor complete MIB
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.