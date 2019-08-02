Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,174

Interview with Tyler Bleszinski On Writing IDW?s Transformers: Galaxies series



Courtesy of PixelatedGeek.com, we are pleased to share an interview conducted with Tyler Bleszinski, the writer for the upcoming Transformers: Galaxies. In the interview conducted at San Diego Comic-Con, he discusses growing up as a fan of the TV show and the Constructicons, the ways he felt the Constructicons needed to be characterized, and the choices to define the characters in the new series. The interview is conducted in two parts, a recorded interview on YouTube, and a post-interview conversation write-up, and is available after the jump! Check out the full interview with off-camera questions and answers



