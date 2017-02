Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 129

COLLECTIBLE TOYS SALE - Transformers, He-Man, TMNT



No set prices. Everything is negotiable. Lets make a deal!



See detailed photos of all available toys here:

http://happytoyguy.smugmug.com/SALE/TOYS



Click around the site and explore all the sections to see my wares. Iím selling ALL of my personal vintage collections including toys, comics, video games, dvd, vhs, cd, electronics, and more. HUGE amount of vintage and modern collectible toys for sale by original owner.No set prices. Everything is negotiable. Lets make a deal!See detailed photos of all available toys here:Click around the site and explore all the sections to see my wares. Iím selling ALL of my personal vintage collections including toys, comics, video games, dvd, vhs, cd, electronics, and more.