Super_Megatron
Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Color Sample Images


Pop Culture Shock, via their Facebook and Instagram accounts, have shared images of the color sample of their upcoming*G1 Megatron Statue. Pop Culture Shock*Megatron statue really catches the spirit and design of the ruthless Decepticon leader with a special cell-shading finishing that make him look as if he was taken out from the cartoon. We had seen our first look at the gray prototype in San Diego Comic Con 2019. They are*doing a great job with their 10-inch*classic transformer line with another iconic character of our franchise. Megatron will join*Optimus Prime,*Starscream, Skywarp, Thundercacker*and*Soundwave. Pre-Orders &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Color Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
