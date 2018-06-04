|
Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Color Sample Images
Pop Culture Shock, via their Facebook
and Instagram
accounts, have shared images of the color sample of their upcoming*G1 Megatron Statue. Pop Culture Shock*Megatron statue really catches the spirit and design of the ruthless Decepticon leader with a special cell-shading finishing that make him look as if he was taken out from the cartoon. We had seen our first look at the gray prototype in San Diego Comic Con 2019
. They are*doing a great job with their 10-inch*classic transformer line with another iconic character of our franchise. Megatron will join*Optimus Prime
,*Starscream, Skywarp, Thundercacker
*and*Soundwave
. Pre-Orders » Continue Reading.
